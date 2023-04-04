I am remembering my aunt Geneva Treece Meyner – this is the month of her birthday. She was one of the people who played a big part in helping me grow up. She gave me my first birthday party on my 12th birthday. She served me and my friends tuna sandwiches and birthday cake. It was a completely new experience for me. She gave me a necklace and ring to match – what a delight.
She stayed with us when my sister Patsy was born in 1949. She took Margie and I with her to visit a neighbor and when we got home, we had a new baby sister. A few days later, a man I had never seen before showed up at our house and she left with him. That was the last time I saw her for several years. That man became her husband. She left here and moved to Austin, Texas.
After I learned to read, I enjoyed reading the letters she wrote to my mama. She told us about the dust storms in West Texas, something we couldn’t imagine.
After she had Paul and the twins, Betty Ann and Jimmy Dan, they moved back to Lute Mountain, Arkansas. Since I was an older child I liked to go home with her, and I helped with the twins. I learned they were a handful, but they were precious.
Aunt Geneva and Uncle Lewis were the ones that took me to church and Sunday School and that was Shady Grove Baptist Church. That church was where they first met.
I never figured out if he couldn’t get the Arkansas out of his wife or if he stayed here long enough that he liked being an Arkie, it must have been that he liked Arkansas the most. That is where they spent their senior years.
I remember one time aunt Geneva and I were going to Clinton, we stopped three times to visit family. Each time we stopped, they were sitting down to eat lunch. We were polite and joined them. By the time we got to Clinton, we were about ready to pop. We laughed about that a lot over the years. It was the most meals we ever had in one day.
