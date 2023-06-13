I am thinking about my mother-in-law Elsie Pearl Williams Murray, she was born June 7, 1917, to James Phillip and Florence Hooten Williams she was their youngest child. She married Claude Steven Murray in 1933. Her oldest son was Jimmy Lee Murray and that is how she got to be my mother-in-law.
James Phillip Williams spent some time in prison for making moonshine, when I asked Elsie about it she said that isn’t true. I told her I knew it was, then she said well maybe papa was gone for a while. Almost everybody in these hills made moonshine during the depression and a few of them got caught. Jimmy remembers his grandpa told him about seeing a man electrocuted in the electric chair in prison.
Elsie and I had a lot of fun together. We went to her family reunions at Greers Ferry and Searcy, she got to spend time with her cousins, while she was still able.
One year in the early 80s we started finding copperhead snakes in her yard, one year we found and killed 17 within eight feet of her house. One year we found a big one in her crape myrtle bush. She had a good place for snakes, with a spring in her backyard and a rock wall that had filled in.
She told me about living on a river when she was 10 year old, when a flood came and washed all her dolls away. When her family moved to Shirley, she met Annice Hensley Bradley, who gave Elsie one of her dolls,and they became best friends. Elsie kept that doll all her life and I have it now. Elsie had a lot of good memories of her and Annice.
One time some of their friends had a baby. Elsie and Annice ask their mothers where they got the baby? They told them they found it in a hollow stump. So Elsie and Annice decided they would find them a baby, Elsie said they ran all over the hillside checking every hollow stump they could find. Back then there had been a lot of timber cut in this area.
Elsie loved pretty clothes, she always looked at people’s clothes. One time I took her and another couple to Little Rock to a revival in a large church with an upper balcony. We got there early and were seated near the door. After the church was full and the service was beginning, she turned to me and said “you are the only woman here with pants on.” I was wearing a nice pants suit.
