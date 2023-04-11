I am thinking about my aunt Evelene Treece Sigler, she was a lot like an older sister,she was just six years older than me. She helped me a lot to grow up.
I had long hair and she liked to shampoo and set it. I was tender headed and she didn’t understand how bad she hurt me. I liked for her to fix my hair but I was always crying by the time she finished. I sure did look pretty after my tears dried and I got my face straightened up.
I remember one time Margie and I read her letters from her boyfriend. One of us would keep Grannie Treece busy while the other went into the bedroom and read a letter, after a while we got bored and decided to do something else. When Evelene came home, she really chewed us out for reading her letters. I asked how she knew we did. She said because we were the only ones there while she was gone and we didn’t fold the letters back in the envelopes like she had them.
I remember another time I was at their house and she was expecting her boyfriend and she decided she didn’t want to see him anymore. When he showed up, she told me to tell him she wasn’t home, Grannie said don’t tell him a lie. He was out front honking his horn, so I went to the door and said she doesn’t want to see you. That ended that romance.
She helped Mama take care of us kids as long as they lived next door to us. She would tell us that she would whip us but she never did. After I got in my teens she would give me some of her clothes and I liked that.
Soon after they moved away she got married in 1961 and I got married in 1962. We would go for over a year without visiting but we were always close.
She always liked to get gifts and she always liked to give gifts. When I went to her house she always showed me her pretty gifts and told me who had given them to her and she had to give me something. I think she kept a stash of things just to give to her visitors. If you would stay long enough, you would leave with a full stomach. She loved her in-laws and learned how to cook some delicious Italian meals from her mother-in-law. She lived in Conway County after she married.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.