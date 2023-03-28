Today I would like to tell you more about Cecil Bane, he was one of six children. His sister Laverne was the oldest then John, Cecil, Betty, Dean and Darrell. Cecil married his wife Lorene Kirkendoll, when she was 17 and he was 21, they raised three children Debby, Larry and Ricky. Cecil’s parents were Ida and Joe Bane.
Cecil’s dad Joe Bane worked for the railroad 31 years and had a railroad retirement. They lived next door to the railroad tool shed, so Joe was night watchman at night and he worked that section of the railroad in the day.
There was a huge building along the railroad in Arlberg that was used for a commissary, the products weren’t priced, if you needed something you took it, all the stuff was donated by people who didn’t need it. If you could pay some you did.
The orphanage growed a lot of what they canned. Garland Martin was the first caretaker of the gardens. The older boys in the orphanage worked the farm. As Cecil remembers the girls lived upstairs and the boys lived downstairs. About 15 families lived in Arlberg.
Some of the vegetables that were grown and canned on the farm were green beans, corn, squash and there was a grist mill in the canning factory where they ground corn for cornmeal. Cecil’s sister Laverne worked in the orphanage taking care of the little kids.
J. B.Thompson and his wife Kalli put in a big store and post office. Murf Barnett had a smaller store.
There were 365 miles of railroad that started at Joplin, Missouri, and ended at West Helena, Arkansas. When the river got up in 1947 and washed out part of the tracts, they decided to shut the railroad down.
By that time the war was over, most of the timber had been cut and hauled out, there weren’t enough jobs. The railroad jobs were gone, the orphanage closed, people moved away from the railroad. Cecil’s family moved to Sally Flat in 1944. But Cecil is still a resident of Stone County.
