I thought it would be interesting to have a visit with Willard Williams. It sure was an interesting visit. He was born in Binger, Oklahoma, on an Indian Reservation on April 4, 1933. His family moved to Pee Dee in Van Buren County, Arkansas, in 1938.
He first went to school where the Pee Dee church is now. His family moved to the Tom Smith place. He carried his lunch to school in a lard bucket and he carried his milk in a jar and put it in a spring until lunch time. He growed up with two sisters and one brother.
Willard’s parents were Troy Thomas Williams and Milda Ausydine Harness Williams. His mother’s parents were Bart and Ethel Huggins Harness.
He married Anna Corine Harper Oct. 2, 1953, and they had a good marriage until she passed on Feb. 13, 2021. She was healthy until her heart stopped. He said with a laugh when he got mad at her, he called her Anna C. She was known as Corine.
Willard served in the Army from 1953-1956. He spent time in Oklahoma and Germany. While in the service he was an airplane mechanic and did other important jobs. If a plane’s engine wasn’t running right, he would go up with the pilot to figure out how to fix it. He has his letters of appreciation from the service hanging in his bedroom.
Willard was disappointed when he got out of the service. There were no jobs for the servicemen who had been serving their country. He later got a job with the Arkansas Highway Department and retired from it.
Willard and Corine moved to this farm in 1960 and raised three children here – twins Diane and David, and Randy.
He told me that Corine had told him about her and Jimmy Lee Murray had been queen and king of their class in school at Shirley.
Willard’s mothers milk didn’t agree with him when he was a baby. He was raised on goats milk.
Evidently Willard and I are distant relatives and I had no idea when I went to visit him and his daughter. We will have to talk about that later.
