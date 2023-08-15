I am thinking about my Uncle Eugene Treece, his nickname was Eugh. My mama’s family was big on nicknames.
I am all for a good education. Eugene Treece got his education from living life. He always had a happy outlook on life.
My mama told me that icicles froze on his face from him crying on his way to school. They walked about a mile through the woods to get to the Gideon school on Lute Mountain. He was my mama’s youngest brother.
Eugene learned to drive his older brother G.W.’s car. I was one of his first passengers. After hearing his brother give him instructions on how to drive the car, I was scared to death. Then my mama loaded Margie, Patsy and me for a ride from Highway 110 to the Treece Homestead at the end of Blair Road. In 1950, it was a wagon road. When we got there, I was sick and no one could figure out what was wrong with me and this is the first time I have told anyone. After a while, Aunt Evelene took Margie and I to the barn crib and got us some peanuts off of the dry peanut vines, that got my mind off of the ride and I was alright.
Uncle Eugene found the perfect wife for him, Veda Caldwell. She had a good education and taught him to write his name.
They moved to Springdale and Eugene got a job at Vantress Farms, a chicken farm east of town. I remember when my grandma Effie went to visit then. When she got home she told us, them people up there have barns a lot better than our houses.
After I got married, Jimmy was out of a job and Eugene came down here looking for people to work on a chicken farm. So Springdale, here we came, in April 1963.
Eugene worked hard, was always at work, learned how to do all the jobs and any job he was asked to do. The farm manager soon saw Eugene as a diamond in the rough. When he needed someone he could depend on, he called on Eugene. When Charles Haley, his boss needed, someone to take him to the airport or pick him up after a business trip, he called on Eugene. When Charles Haley got transferred to Georgia, he took Eugene and his family with him. They stayed in Georgia several years and then moved back to Pea Ridge, and he was a supervisor in a Tyson Chicken plant until he retired. In Pea Ridge, he owned a really nice home and large lot. He was always happy for his family to visit him.
Honesty and integrity was the way he lived his life of more than 80 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.