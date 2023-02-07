This February weather makes me remember the story my Grannie Treece told me about the worst snow she could remember on this mountain. It came about 100 years ago when she gave birth to twin boys, Garlin and Garvin. The doctor had to ride a mule out to their house because the snow was so deep a horse couldn’t get through it. She said the snow was up to the mule’s belly.
Another woman, Opal Reeves, told me they had to take Garvin, the stillborn twin, to the Shady Grove Cemetery on the back of a horse or mule. Opal remembered that snow too.
My daddy, George Blair, told me about that snow too. He lived in the Plant Community. He said his older sisters, Ethel and Ruby, could catch rabbits because when the rabbits jumped, they would land and sink deep into the snow. His sisters had put something on their feet so they didn’t sink so deep. He also remembered that all of their fences were covered. His daddy, Fred Blair, picked him up and threw him off the porch and he went under the snow. He was just 4 or 5 years old. Their geese couldn’t get across the snow without using their wings to keep them on top.
In the early 1920s, people had different worries in the winter months. For example, having put up enough feed for the milk cow, hog, chickens and the work horses, they had to see that the animals could get water. The cow had to be milked morning and night, and only the young hens were laying eggs in the winter months.
They had no roads to worry about, no power lines to be down. They had no warm clothes or shoes for the cold weather – that is why most communities had a shoe cobbler, he kept mending their old shoes.
This is a living, changing world we live in.
