As I sit here a few days before Christmas thinking about all that I have learned. What I learned as a child by spending time with my grandparents. I learned to love gardening. How to plant seed and watch them grow into young plants. Then watch the plants produce their vegetables. It can really be exciting.
No two gardens are alike and no two plants are alike, each plant has its own personality. The sun, the wind, the rain and the soil are different each year.
I am a country girl,who lived on a mountain side north west of Shirley. I learned to milk a cow and churn the milk to make butter. I learned to chop wood for the wood cook stove at a very young age. My grandma told my mama: “that kid is going to chop her leg off.” I learned to plow a mule, how to shoot a gun and build a fence. I also learned to be a fairly good cook.
I think everyone should learn every skill they can. You never know when you may need the knowledge.
Take good care of your body while you are young, and it will take care of you when you get old.
Now I live on a mountain top.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.