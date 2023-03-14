This is the month – March 16, 1940 – that my great aunt, Sallie Treece Allen, along with seven of her young children died when their house burned in the middle of the night.
All of the timber had been harvested then, so the fire could be seen for miles.
My mother and her family lived at the end of Blair Road on the Treece homestead. They could see the fire a mile away. Doyle Treece told me he was on his way to Heber Springs, about three or four miles down Highway 110 when he saw the fire. He didn’t find out it was his aunt Sallie’s home until he returned home the next day.
Her husband, Odis Allen, got out with burns. Two sons survived, Oliver Allen and John L. Allen. Her grandchildren from those sons have made a big impact on Van Buren County and the state of Arkansas.
I live near where this happened. Sallie and her seven children are buried in a single grave in Shady Grove Cemetery about a mile from where it happened.
Home fires are so dangerous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.