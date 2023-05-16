Lois [Berry] Compton lived in Rushing until she was 8 or 9 years old. She is the daughter of Lex and Hattie Ross Berry. Her grandparents were Vol and Bart Hinesley Ross and Tom and Goldie Berry. Her brothers were Claudie, Cloy, Roy all older than Lois, then one brother younger than her and he was Kennith.
Her family moved to Settlement in the late 30s. Some of the people she grew up with were Melba Towery and Reva Huie. She later married Charles Hinesley.
One time, Lois and Jackie Williams were driving Roy’s car and they ran into some cows that were in the road and killed some of them. Her daddy had to pay for the cattle.
One thing Lois remembers doing when she was in school – she and her brother, Roy, and several other kids played hooky from school. A tree had fallen across the river and Lois was walking on it and almost fell in the river. They all walked back up the hill to school and got there in time to catch the school bus home and didn’t get caught. All was fine until after they got home and Roy got to thinking about how close Lois came to falling in the river, he decided to tell their mama and they both got a whipping with a switch.
Lois remembers when she met Paul he had a car, it was a blue coup and he was friends with her brother, Roy. To be continued next week.
