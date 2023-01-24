I always enjoyed listening to my daddy and my uncles get together and share their stories. One time I heard them talking about rabbit dogs treeing rabbits in hollow logs and hollow trees.
One of them told about his dog treeing a rabbit in a hollow log. He couldn’t reach the rabbit from the bottom end of the log, so he stuck a stick up in the log and twisted it to make sure there was a rabbit in there. When he pulled the stick out it had rabbit hair on it, and he knew about how far it was to the rabbit. He took his chopping ax and chopped into the log to get the rabbit out. To his surprise the rabbit had run into a log that a rattlesnake was already in.
Later we had a rabbit dog that would chase rabbits into hollow trees. My sisters Margie and Patsy had not heard this story. So when our dog would tree a rabbit, I always used a stick to make sure there was a rabbit in the tree. But Margie was the one that pulled the rabbit out. I couldn’t bring myself to put my hand where I couldn’t see. They never did pull a snake out of a tree.
We caught several rabbits and butchered them to eat. Wild rabbit will make a good meal.
This was back in the 1950s, when food was scarce in these hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.