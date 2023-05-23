Lois and Paul Compton were a hard-working couple.
While Paul was in college in Conway, Lois was teaching school at Rural Special. She drove from Shirley to Rural Special to work through the week and drove to Conway to spend time with Paul on the weekend.
After college, they moved to Eudora to teach. Then two years later they moved to Texas. Then Lois went to college. Paul got a job with Massey Business College in 1955 and in 1973 the college was for sale and Paul and Lois bought it.
When their son got older, Lois went to work. She had a job placing the students of the school on a job after graduation. She loved her job because she got to meet so many people.
When they retired in 2006 and moved back to Shirley, they were the owners of four schools in Texas and the Business College in Little Rock.
Lois will be celebrating her 97th birthday later this month, and is still a very healthy lady.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.