I am thinking about my uncle Garlin Treece, this is the month he was born, during a big snow storm. He was a veteran of World War II. When he entered the service, he had a girlfriend that I didn't know about until a few years ago. Gwen Little Barnett called me to come visit her, she gave me some pictures she had saved all these years of my uncle and told me to take them to my Aunt Geneva.
The Treece children and the Little children had grown up together, both were big families. They went to school together at the Gideon School on Lute Mountain. My mama had told me about her and her sister Elma fighting with some of the boys, but nobody had told me that Garlin and Gwen were sweethearts.
When Garlin got home, he married Deloris Bradford. Soon after he married, he got something wrong with his feet, called Jungle Rot. He had surgery after surgery. They took a foot, then more of his leg and by the time they took his knee they had to take his other foot, until both knees were gone.
My Uncle Garlin didn't let his loss slow him down, he enjoyed life. The VA furnished him a car with hand controls. He went fishing anywhere he could park his wheelchair; he went hunting on the back roads, anywhere he could drive his truck. He would park his truck, swing out onto the ground, pull his wheelchair out of the back and climb up in it. He was strong, and he killed several deer.
But one time he took his brother, George Wesley, hunting with him. His brother had also lost a leg. One of them killed a deer. While they were trying to figure out how to get the deer loaded into the truck, a game warden came by and helped them load their deer.
Later, a family member heard that the game warden reported, you won't believe what I found today, two fellows out hunting and they only had one leg between them. I helped them load their deer and didn't check their hunting license.
My uncle Garlin and Deloris raised two children, the late Jerry Treece and Kathy Treece.
