One fall about 1958 there were lots of squirrels. Every day our squirrel dog would tree one near the house and my mama would go out and shoot the squirrel with our 22 rifle. When we got home from school she had the meat cleaned and cooked. We had biscuits and gravy and fried squirrel. Mama skinned it, head and all. My favorite piece was the head.
When my sons started hunting, they liked squirrel dumplings. One time my daughter-in-law was eating with us when we had whole squirrel dumplings, I didn’t get the head fast enough. Everyone was eating and I saw Belinda whispering to Steven and he shook his head yes. Later I learned that she had asked him if that was a tooth. She quit eating. Later she said that was the first time she had bit something and it had bit her back. She had bit down on the squirrel head and the tooth had hurt her mouth. At that time, it was a surprise to her. She likes my hillbilly cooking now.
We have had many good laughs about that. She grew up in southern California.
