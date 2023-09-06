Theron Wayne Hickey, also known as Wayne, passed away on Aug. 28, 2023, at the age of 88 in Portland, Oregon. He was born on June 26, 1935, in Van Buren, Arkansas. Wayne was a hard worker and a good provider, known for his dedication to his family and his love for traveling, fine dining, and spending quality time with loved ones.
Wayne had a successful career as a Civil Engineer, accumulating over 33 years of experience. Throughout his career, he held positions at various organizations including the US Forest Service, the City of Eugene, the City of Albany, the US Department of Interior and the US Corps of Engineers.
Outside of work, Wayne had a passion for travel and enjoyed exploring different places in his RV. He took pleasure in creating memorable experiences for his family by hosting gatherings and treating them to delicious meals.
Wayne is survived by his first wife and mother of his children, Diane Cartwright; and Donna Hickey, his second wife; his son, Chris Hickey (Judy); his daughter, Melody Lang (Bill); his sister, Peggy Moore; nephew, Duane Moore; grandsons, Colby Lang and Joe Rippe; granddaughters, Jaclyn Hickey and Jamy Rippe; and great-grandchildren, Jemma Rippe, Avalyn Lang, Abigail Wellwood and Jeremiah Wellwood. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Emily Lang; his mother, Velma Hickey; and his father, Carl T. Hickey.
A private celebration of life will be held for Wayne’s family to honor his memory. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Sierra Club.
Wayne Hickey will be remembered as a good provider, an accomplished Civil Engineer, and a lover of life’s simple pleasures. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.
