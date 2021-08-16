What can only be described as an appalling new low, thieves cut the catalytic converters off the fleet of buses at the Community School of Cleburne County last week. The thievery is causing a logistical and financial nightmare for the school, from the employees down to the people it serves.
While stolen catalytic converters can fetch thieves quick cash, about $1,200 a piece, it’s costing the district much more. The district has to order replacement converters, pay mechanics to install the new parts as well as repair any damage. Additionally, some students of the school may be missing out on therapeutic instruction, drivers can’t work, and the school will be purchasing security equipment to prevent this from happening again. Estimated costs to the district may be as high as $20,000.
Despite this setback, CSOCC employees got one running bus adorned with a banner that read “CSOCC Strong” in the parade during the Old Soldiers Reunion. A Go-Fund Me online fundraiser for the school has raised $2,225 towards a goal of $10,000 to help fix the white, handicap-accessible school buses. The school serves around 80 children and adults throughout the county with developmental disabilities by providing them with speech, occupational, and physical therapies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.