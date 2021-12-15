This is the time of year for transitions.
Years ago I kept up a fleet of airplanes that hauled freight at night. These were small planes (a term that tends to offend people who fly small plans, but never mind that for now) of six-to-eight-seating with one or two piston engines driving propellers.
The “seat” thing is kind of a loaded statement, as those were taken out to make room for the freight. And for that matter “freight” is a loaded term, maybe “cargo” would be better, as they were hauling canceled checks in plastic bags, more-or-less trash bag-sized.
This should give you an idea how long ago this was: Back then, back when nobody had email, it was a very active business flying canceled checks between banks at night. Fleets of these airplanes used to fly overhead at night, back and forth, going to different states. They were flown, usually, by young pilots, not long out of pilot training, who were building up the time so they could get a job flying for an airline. I kept up a small fleet of these planes.
The planes themselves were, as the saying goes, “rode hard and put up wet,” taking off five nights a week and spending several hours in the air, multiple stops, getting the bags of checks to and from the right places. It made for a lot of work for a mechanic.
And all summer you’d hear things like the engines aren’t making enough power (hot air is less dense, so it provides less horsepower). Then this time of year it cooled off and the horsepower came back, but now the weather was a lot less forgiving, leading to questions about the instrument and anti-ice systems. So instead of checking fuel injection pressures, I was checking instrument vacuum levels, that sort of thing.
The first winter-weather days had the pilots paying close attention to the forecasts, checking to see if the clouds would be high enough to allow them to make the instrument approach into their destination. But then clouds are no joke. Things, like hills, hide in them, and you have to be on your game to be where you need to be when flying in them.
Friday night I was home in Conway when the tornado sirens went off. I knew they were about to go off.
Something about, and I’m not quite sure how this works, but something about pressure changes really get to me after my ’07 heart failure. Now when violent weather, the approaching-cold-front-pushing-a-line-of-storms stuff, blows through I can tell, it just takes it out of me. I just get weak when a pressure change takes place.
Usually when it hits me it’s not bad, maybe I have to sit down for a minute, but this time, man, I had to go lay down. It was a monstrous pressure change. My wife said later I looked pale.
It turns out that thing that would later touch down in the eastern part of the state and move into Kentucky was overhead Conway – which is why the weather service called down to Conway and told its Office of Emergency Management staff to go ahead and trip the sirens manually – and simply chose, in that willful way of tornadoes, not to touch down. The pressure changed as it went overhead, but nothing reached the ground. Thank God.
Not terribly far east of here it, of course, did touch down, then stayed on the ground and caused massive damage along the path.
But then, as any pilots will tell you, clouds can hide all sorts of mayhem.
