The Jesus we serve is the Anointed One. Other men were named Jesus including Joshua (Hebrews 4:8, Acts 7:45). Oil, a healing, soothing unguent, typifies the Spirit and in sacred rites is used to anoint by pouring on or by rubbing on. God the Father anointed Jesus with the Holy Ghost and power (Acts 10:38) and He came healing from sin and sickness, comforting the broken and hurting and setting prisoners free.
There are false Christs and false teachers who claim to believe in Jesus but pervert His teaching. They have their fleshly motives and deceive as Satan deceived Eve. Paul cautioned the Corinthians to not tolerate anyone that comes preaching another Jesus and to not receive another gospel or another spirit and be corrupted from “the simplicity that is in Christ” (2 Corinthians 11:3).
Jesus is eternal in existence and was incarnated to empathize with the infirmities we suffer and to pay our sin debt. He’s the prophet Moses prophesied would come (Acts 3:22) but more than a prophet. The sacrifices offered to God under Moses’ Law pointed to Christ’s sacrifice for sinners under the new covenant and had to be unblemished. Because He was sinless, God accepted Him, actually gave Him, as our Substitute because He is not willing that anyone perish for his sins.
People said that Jesus was John the Baptist; some said that He was Elijah; some said that one of the old prophets had risen. Peter identified Jesus as “the Christ of God” (Luke 9:20). He had revelation and faith so solid that Jesus said He would build His church upon that foundation and Hell could never defeat it. Jesus went to the cross of Calvary and gave His life to redeem all sinners, and we are saved by His grace. There is salvation in no other. There is one Gospel. Jesus is the Way, the Truth and the Life. “No man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6). After His crucifixion and burial, Jesus rose from the grave with victory over sin and death in Hell and gives each of us that victory if we claim it in His name.
After the Resurrection Jesus was seen for forty days on earth and spoke of the kingdom of God, giving infallible proofs that He was alive in a glorified body. He commissioned apostles to carry His Gospel into all the world, but they must wait in Jerusalem until they were empowered for the work by the baptism of the Holy Ghost. Then from Mount Olive Jesus ascended to Heaven and there He is preparing mansions for believers and interceding with God for us as we pray. He said He would come again and take us to live with Him forever. Angels present at His ascension said, “This same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven” (Acts 1:11).
He’s the One whose Spirit we receive when we believe, repent, confess Him before others and receive water baptism. Without His Spirit we are “none of His” (Romans 8:9). His Spirit produces “love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance” (Galatians 5:22, 23). Jude wrote that we should “earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered to the saints” (Jude 3) and beware of teachers who pervert the Gospel of “the only Lord God, and our Lord Jesus Christ” (Jude 4). This Jesus is our only hope in eternity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.