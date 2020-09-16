Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
2020 Census: It’s quick and easy. The 2020 Census questionnaire will take about 10 minutes to complete. It’s safe, secure, and confidential. Your information and privacy are protected. Your response helps to direct billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities for schools, roads, and other public services. Results from the 2020 Census will be used to determine the number of seats each state has in Congress and your political representation at all levels of government. https://my 2020census.gov/
Petit Jean Electric Cooperative Survey: Your thoughts are important to us. Petit Jean Electric Cooperative is interested in hearing your thoughts about high speed internet service. Fill out the survey at https://join.pjecc.com/
September Clinton Down Syndrome 2020 T-Shirt Fundraiser: The 9th Annual Clinton Down syndrome Walk is now a T-SHIRT FUNDRAISER! This year’s event, scheduled for September 2020, has been cancelled for safety reasons. Reserve your official T-Shirt now, or make a donation to support our outreach! This Effort is about honoring individuals with Down Syndrome, but their main focus is to make sure they can honor them while still keeping their best interest in mind. You can follow them on their face book page “Clinton Down Syndrome Walk” for updates and availability of this event.
Sept. 17, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Upcoming Events
Oct. 3, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
Oct. 3, 12 p.m. Road-kill Cook-off: join us for the 4th Annual Wild Game Cook-off where you can show off your best wild game dish or try what the other cooks have worked up. To sign up or for more information call 501-205-2217 or check them out on Facebook at Clinton AR Events.
Oct. 8, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Oct. 10, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Chili King Cook-off: Join us for a fun filed day on the down town square and for just $5 you can have all you can eat chili while supplies last and a wide variety of booths to shop from and it’s a perfect to get a jump on your Christmas shopping. We are accepting Chili Teams and craft booths. For more information contact the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce at 501-745-7200 or cltchamber@artelco.com.
Oct. 17, 8 a.m. Realtors Benefit Golf Tournament: Hosted by Greers Ferry Lake Area Board of Realtors this golf tournament is at Indian Hills golf course. For more information or to sign your team up contact Rory Bradley at Indian Hills Golf Course.
Oct. 31, 9 a.m. Ozark Health Golf Classic: Join Ozark Health for their benefit 4 person scramble and help them in giving back to the community. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Indian Hills Golf Course. For more information contact Lnda at 501-745-9714 or Lisa at 501-745-9516.
Postponed until further notice
Park Fest: This daylong event is held in Archey Fork Park on the last Saturday of each month.
Picking on the Square: Acoustic music jam in Clinton on the historical downtown square under the big tree on the west side of the court house.
Yoga for Every-body: Held every Monday evening at the Clinton Physical Therapy & Gym
Smart Recovery Meetings: Conway Counseling and Wellness Center Clinton will start SMART Recovery meetings.
