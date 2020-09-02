2020 Census: It’s quick and easy. The 2020 Census questionnaire will take about 10 minutes to complete. It’s safe, secure, and confidential. Your information and privacy are protected. Your response helps to direct billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities for schools, roads, and other public services. Results from the 2020 Census will be used to determine the number of seats each state has in Congress and your political representation at all levels of government. https://my2020census.gov/
Petit Jean Electric Cooperative Survey: Your thoughts are important to us. Petit Jean Electric Cooperative is interested in hearing your thoughts about high speed internet service. Fill out the survey at https://join.pjecc.com/
Aug. 29 – Sept. 6 The National Championship Chuckwagon Race: Located on the Bar o f Ranch in Clinton, Arkansas the Races are held Friday through Sunday every Labor Day weekend. Each year, an estimated 20,000 people are on hand to watch the excitement of Chuckwagon racing, bronc fanning, and the Snowy River Race. In addition to the four performances, bands perform after the races and dances are held each weekend. Vendors of western collectibles, crafts, art, saddles and tack are set up throughout the week at the Western Trade show. Ozark Mountain trail rides begin on Tuesday and are included as a part of the weekend’s festivities. For information on attending the races or any questions you can call 501-745-8407
Sept. 5, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
September Clinton Down Syndrome 2020 T-Shirt Fundraiser: The 9th Annual Clinton Down syndrome Walk is now a T-SHIRT FUNDRAISER! This year’s event, scheduled for September 2020, has been canceled 0for safety reasons. Reserve your official T-Shirt now, or make a donation to support our outreach! This Effort is about honoring individuals with Down Syndrome, but their main focus is to make sure they can honor them while still keeping their best interest in mind. You can follow them on their face book page “Clinton Down Syndrome Walk” for updates and availability of this event.
Upcoming Events
Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Sept. 15, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Sept. 17, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Postponed until further notice
Park Fest: This daylong event is held in Archey Fork Park the last Saturday of each month.
Picking on the Square: Acoustic music jam in Clinton on the historical downtown square under the big tree on the west side of the court house.
Yoga for Every-body: Held every Monday evening at the Clinton Physical Therapy & Gym.
Smart Recovery Meetings: Conway Counseling and Wellness Center Clinton
