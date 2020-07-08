July 9, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Upcoming Events
July 16, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
July 21, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
July 25, Park Fest: This daylong event is held in Archey Fork Park the last Saturday of each month. Calling all local vendors, fundraisers, and community activity organizers this event has free set up! The City of Clinton and the Clinton A&P Commission invite you to join a community open house at Archey Fork Park. This monthly festival encourages a variety of events & activities to schedule together for a better turnout, and promotes the community use of our beautiful Park. For more information on this event call 501-253-1003.
August 1, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
September 19, Clinton Down Syndrome Walk: This walk is about honoring individuals with Down Syndrome, but their main focus is to make sure they can honor them while still keeping their best interest in mind. You can follow them on their face book page “Clinton Down Syndrome Walk” for updates and availability of this event.
Postponed Until further notice 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Picking on the Square: Join other local residents for an acoustic music jam in Clinton on the historical downtown square under the big tree on the west side of the court house. This is an acoustic gathering so no mics or amps. Bringing a chair is recommended, come join or musical circle or just stop by and listen. When the weather isn’t so fair, we play at Lefler Estates on Hwy 65.
Postponed Until further notice 4:30 p.m. – 5:35 p.m. & 6 7:15 p.m. Yoga for Every-body: Held every Monday evening at the Clinton Physical Therapy & Gym this class is open to everyone. Instructor Carol Corning will be leading the class and she is registered with the Yoga Alliance. You can register in advance or walk-in. There is a $10 charge for this class. Bring your mat! Call 501-745-8881 to register or for more information.
Postponed Until further notice 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Smart Recovery Meetings: Conway Counseling and Wellness Center Clinton will start SMART Recovery meetings. Meeting will be held EVERY Wednesday at 224 Shakerag Rd Clinton, AR. Please call Angie at 501-745-8001 for more information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.