Fairfield Bay hosted the inaugural Ozark Moonshine & Music Festival over the weekend with the support of numerous volunteers, Children’s Advocacy Alliance volunteers, more commonly known as CASA, city staff through the Conference Center and sponsors.
The event was marked and decreed by Fairfield Bay Mayor Linda Duncan and the Distillers Guild Ceremony to kick off celebrations. Distillers from many corners and hollers in Arkansas shared their skills, stills and spirits with an estimated 6,000 festival goers.
Logan Craine, with Fox Trail Distillery in Rogers and member of the Arkansas Distillers Guild, said representatives of seven or so guild members at the distillers tent provided “a whole palette of all of Arkansas distillers.” He also said that this is a rare opportunity to learn about other distillers and each other’s products and spirits. Other distillers included Crystal Ridge of Hot Springs, Delta Dirt of Helena, Hot Springs Distilling of Hot Springs, Marcon & Carson of Bentonville, Postmaster Spirits of Newport and Rock Town of Little Rock.
The first ever of its kind festival in Arkansas, featured multiple “pickin” circles with musicians from many areas of Arkansas, followed by concerts on an enormous stage starting at noon both days and continuing into the early evening, with featured headliner, Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder. The festival saw ticket sales approaching 2,000, with VIP tickets being sold out quickly for the Skaggs concert.
The forethought to offer multiple forms of tickets ranging from VIP, Reserved and “Bring Your Own Chair” allowed for many folks to come and enjoy the various artists and genres of music. Ricky Skaggs, not on tour, agreed to headline this first-ever event as a kind favor to all those involved.
Rod Corley, executive director and primary corporate level sponsor, said the event went great and turnout was what organizers were hoping for and expect even more in the future.
Without his support, this event wouldn’t have been possible.
The event also featured various vendors with popular offerings ranging from custom-made Arkansas grown hardwood cutting boards to Texas longhorn European-style skull mounts, multiple jewelers, leather bag vendors and others. Food vendors set up shop in the “Hungry Holler” with food choices ranging from barbecue to Thai food with around a dozen food trucks set up.
To top off the festival, a carnival with multiple rides was set up for visitors which had rides typically seen only at county fairs.
The first of its kind festival has a bright future in next year’s offerings and should be something unique to the state and further areas of the country. It truly was a weekend to remember and a joyful experience for festival goers.
