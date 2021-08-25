I stood in the corner of a dimly lit reception hall with an old friend on Saturday. Shannon and I met nearly 21 years ago when I was in college. We have lost touch over the years as life took us in different directions. We talked about memories we had made, shared opinions about Afghanistan, and talked about our families. Off in the distance, my daughter was walking the hall and talking with all those who had attended her wedding that morning.
Time almost seemed to stand still for a few seconds as I leaned over to Shannon and said, “Man, it goes fast doesn’t it?” He nodded in agreement and said, “It does!” I thought about that all weekend long. Years ago, when my kids were toddlers, someone once told me that I needed to hold on because it goes by fast. Those words could not have been more relevant to me the last couple of weeks.
The wedding of a child and the loss of a good friend a couple of weeks ago has served as a reminder of just how precious a commodity time is. Nathaniel Hawthorne once wrote, “Time flies over us, but leaves its shadow behind.” I get that! It seems no matter how much you try “time” is the one thing that you just can’t slow down.
The phrases, “Where did the time go?” and “It seems like only yesterday …” have become normalized when we speak about time. Those questions always surface when we face significant milestones in life or when it seems someone has been taken long before their time. Moments in life like this seem to bring out the more philosophical side in me as I try and make sense of it all. I suppose in every season of life there are lessons to be learned and things that cause us to reflect.
It might be “timely” at this point to remind you that it is important to take advantage of every moment we are given. Once the moment is experienced it fades in the shadow as another memory. Whether or not that memory evokes positive feelings or not it is really up to how it is embraced. As a commodity, time can be wasted. Life is about more than surviving each moment, it is about embracing it and squeezing all the life you can get out of it. Wasted moments have a tendency to turn into lifelong regrets.
A reflection of my life and the way I have spent my time brings up a mixed bag of regrets and happiness. No one I have met is a perfect person, we all have a story and some parts of that story might be better than others. The important thing is when I visit those parts of my story that may not have been so great, I look back and learn from them and not dwell on the negative for too long. It seems to work for me, most of the time.
Time, when you think of it, might be the last equitable thing that we have in common. Each day we are given the blank set of twenty-four hours, what we chose to do with it is really up to us. It is a shared experience as we try and manage to do life together. Would the world and the outcomes look different if when we encounter one another we approached those moments with the understanding, that this encounter might be the last one you have with that individual. Would we slow down if we knew that what we said or how we treated a person might be the last impression they ever have of you? Deep thoughts for a weekly column but indeed “timely.”
As time goes by we are left with memories of the life we live. Go be good to someone, while you have the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.