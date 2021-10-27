Sometimes I bore myself.
This, this right here, started off to be a column about rest. Rest is important, rest helps you get things done, we need to get enough rest and so forth, and I was typing along, being the hero in my story (which you get to do/be when you write a column) when it occurred to me that “Yay rest!” might not be the most compelling conversation I’ve ever presented.
Well okay, and I can add that we probably don’t get enough rest. These modern times and all require a lot out of us. But then these modern times throw a lot at us to keep us moving. Sitting and enjoying a cup of coffee these days is, while not frowned upon, kind of odd. You’re sitting there with your coffee, the least you could do is pull your phone out, see what’s going on.
And you do that and you wind up surfing social media, at least I do. So you’re there, cup of coffee, phone in the other hand, and you see what’s going on. And that’s nice and all, but I’ve noticed these social media sites will put up “recollections,” memories of times gone by, including posts you’ve (I’ve) made 10 years ago or whatever.
And I read them today and realize I’m a bore. And I read them and there’s some (Dad) joke I came up with, or some Joan of Arc thing about the importance of being (something) when everyone else is (something).
I really would have spent the time better on rest instead of pushing an intellectual envelope made out of recycled paper.
And here, taken further, any number of people read that last little bit and can’t relate at all. These are the ones who don’t waste time on social media. Oh, maybe a few minutes each week, catch up with old school friends or something, but otherwise just leave that stuff alone.
I search for stuff on the internet a lot, information about stuff. Well sure, journalism so you’re always looking for background, searching government sites, databases or whatever. And that is what it is, but sometimes I’m just interested in a topic, playing banjo for example (I play a lot of banjo) and you look up whatever it is about playing banjo and there, there’s your answer. Which is good, which is why it’s handy to have internet access and all.
Then, because you looked up something banjo, you get 500 ads for banjos showing up. You got on Facebook and apparently its advertising robot has decided you’re a leading banjo collector and all these banjo ads start. Right about then you realize the whole thing exists not to keep you in touch, but to push ads at you.
But, you know, that one ad for that kind of banjo, that’s kind of interesting, so you click, and off you go, and the next day the robot knows more about what you like and you wind up with 500 new banjo ads. And I like banjos and all but geez robot, give it a break.
And you type up a column about it, and realize what whatever else is taking place, your world is boring because you’re not all that worried about going hungry or stepping on a landmine. That your big worry is getting enough rest. And that maybe, from this safe and secure place being boring is not the horror it could be, that maybe it’s boring because you’re safe and from that have darn little to complain about.
And the coffee’s not so bad. And yeah, you get kind of mad at yourself for not being able to sit still without pulling out your phone and gawking and stuff. But caffeine or no it’s still a chance to unwind. At least now you found out that thing about banjos you had on your mind.
Finish the coffee and get back underway. Things to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.