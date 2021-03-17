Now is the time to start thinking about grass tetany and making preparation to offset this condition. Grass tetany is a nutritional disease characterized by a low level of magnesium in the blood. It usually affects mature beef cows in early lactation.
Grass tetany is common during cool, cloudy, rainy weather and most often occurs when this weather is followed by a warm period, during which grasses grow very rapidly. It is most likely to occur on pastures grown on soils, which are low in available magnesium and high in available potassium.
Heavy fertilization, such as poultry litter, enhances forage production, but it also intensifies the incidence of grass tetany.
Although death losses in beef cows may appear more dramatic, subclinical low blood magnesium may be equally important to producers. Magnesium is necessary for growth, bone development and many enzyme systems to function properly.
Cattle on a magnesium deficient diet may look normal, but they starve to death due to a lack of available energy at the tissue level.
Magnesium deficient cattle have a reduced appetite and ability to digest dry matter. Initial symptoms of magnesium deficiency include undue nervousness, ears carried backward, excessive salivation, staring eyes and a stiff, irregular gait.
As the disease advances, labored breathing, increased heart rate and muscular spasms can be observed.
Affected animals sometime have the instinct to charge or fight people in the immediate area. Convulsions, coma and death will occur rapidly if treatment is not administered.
Proper mineral supplementation is a practical method to prevent grass tetany. In order for a 4 oz. mineral supplement to be effective in supplying enough magnesium it should contain 10 percent magnesium, 12 percent calcium and 4 percent phosphorus.
You should begin feeding this mineral to mature beef cows 30 days before the grass tetany season (late February through May 1st), but if it has slipped your mind, you need to start feeding it now. This will help the cow build up levels in the blood. If your cows are already showing grass tetany symptoms, contact your local veterinary for treatment. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
With forward planning, grass tetany is something a cattle producer can avoid.
Proper mineral supplementation along with observing cattle daily will prevent most grass tetany occurrence. For more information, you can call Danny Griffin at the Van Buren County Extension office at (501)745-7117.
