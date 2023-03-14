It is with great sadness the family of Timothy B. Duncan of Clinton, Arkansas, announces his passing on Friday, March 10, 2023.
He is survived by his wife, Lilly Duncan of Clinton; six children, Cindy Patty, Danny Patty, Mary Epley, Melissa Mingues, Brian Floyd and Joshua Duncan; 13 grandkids; 14 great-grandkids; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
He is also survived by his mother, Judy Duncan; brothers, Chris Duncan and Stanley Duncan; and sister, Sonya Duncan.
Tim is preceded in death by his dad, Joe Duncan of Clinton.
Tim had a passionate love for his family, dogs, friends and the beautiful outdoors. Anytime he wasn’t working pouring concrete you could find him outside working on some kind of project around the house. Early mornings before sunrise he made sure to take his dogs for their morning ride around the neighborhood. His hobbies were fishing, hunting, sitting around the campfire, and of course, the Kansas City Chiefs and Nascar.
“Where every day is a day to fish, to fill your heart with every wish. Don’t worry, or feel sad for me, I’m fishin’ with the Master of the sea.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.