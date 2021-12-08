We spent much of the weekend decorating the outside of the house, listening to Christmas music, and watching a few holiday movie classics. This is the first time in a few years we have managed to get our lights up ahead of schedule. The house is almost ready for the holidays, even if we are not quite in the spirit. The unusually warm temperatures made the decorating process a little more uncomfortable than in years past. It seems hard to believe that we already entering the final month of the year. Nonetheless, the Christmas spirit seemed to begin to hover around our home for the weekend.
One of the things I enjoy about this time of year is the spirit of giving that seems to accompany the joy of the season. As we draw closer to Christmas, the spirit of giving seems to spread through the air. The ringing of the bell at the Salvation Army donation center is a reminder that there is so much more to the season. This time of year the gratitude and the servanthood of people seems to peak. Around the county, there is no shortage of opportunities to give back to those in need. If you want to give back, here are a few places to look.
The holidays herald in the annual “Shop with a Cop” tradition. This event highlights the servanthood of members of our local law enforcement. Van Buren County does it right with the annual drive up to Wal-Mart where local officers shop with children and grant Christmas wishes to kids around the county. It has always been a special night for not only the children but law enforcement personnel as well.
Inside our local Wal-Mart, there is also the annual Angel Tree. The Angel Tree program is an opportunity for you to give back to some of our local children in need. The tree is decorated with Christmas wishes of community children. When my children were younger, they would pick a child every year and help us meet those needs together. This is a great way to introduce your age appropriate children to the deeper meanings of the holiday season.
As the year ends, consider donating to one of our local food banks. The Choctaw Food Bank has been serving the families of the county for over fifteen years. Food insecurity is a pressing need throughout the county. The food bank helps fill the gaps for families in need. The foodbank is open weekly on Wednesday’s and can always use financial donations to continue this important work.
Local thrift stores and nonprofits are always in need of donations to continue the work and services they provide. Pick your favorite nonprofit and give a gift this season of hope and support for those who serve and give all year long.
The holidays are also synonymous with spending time with family and friends. However, not every family will have that opportunity. Every year people from across the county come together to collect and prepare a holiday meal for the inmates at the Van Buren County Jail. Limited budget makes it difficult for the jail to serve such a meal. To fill the need, local community members have been stepping up to serve those who cannot be with family this time of year. Chaplain Burl Sullins and his wife Linda have been organizing the outreach for over 8 years.
The county has always come together for those who find themselves in need. We are fortunate to live in a part of the country where people still serve one another. Embrace the spirit of the season and look for an opportunity to give back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.