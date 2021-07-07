Mick Jagger was a college student at the London School of Economics in 1961 when he met Keith Richards. Richards and he were waiting to board a train when Jagger spotted some records Richards was carrying under his arm. They were blues records and Jagger, being interested in blues music, started a conversation.
They became friends, later forming a band around their mutual interest. They called their band “The Rolling Stones” after a blues song. It was successful enough where Jagger, the band’s lead singer, dropped out of the university, but you probably already figured that out. Today The Rolling Stones is one of the most successful music acts in history has a net worth of about $950 million.
Jagger, perhaps reflecting his business training, used to keep a map in his dressing room as the band toured (and they toured a lot, constantly and world wide). He would keep track of each stop on the tour and would use the calculation when the band was past its break-even point on a given tour and had begun making money. He was a businessman that way, perhaps reflecting what was to become the business success of the band.
And I think about that a lot, about a rock and roll band front man sitting in his dressing room, changed into his performance outfit and staring at that map, seeing where the pin was for that night’s show and what that meant. You got to, after all, know where you are. It helps to know where you’re going, and it’s not a bad idea to know where you’ve been, but you’ve got to know where you’re going … sitting there, starting at the pin on a map, the industrial business of yet another show going on just outside your door.
I’d like to think of myself as a news attentive. Well sure, of course I do. I’m a newspaper guy. I still read newspapers, as well as keep up with online news sites and the various digital portals from which to gain news.
And to be clear, we’re talking, relative to my point, news here, the news, facts. Not what some goober is going off about on Facebook, or some screaming suit is upset about this week in the opinion-but-pretend-it’s-news thing on television, but news, real news, facts. This thing and that thing, these things and those things, the up the down, the things which can be measured and confirmed. Oh sure, there’s a place for opinions to take measure of these things (he typed, in a column) but just the, as they call it, “hard” news.
And with that, and just being honest here, I’m not sure where to put the pin on the map. Oh sure, we have some reasonably safe ability to presume what things will be in a week or two, a month or so for that matter, but way on down the road, it’s blurry, like a mapped out route and somebody spilled their drink on it in a clumsy moment.
It would be easy here to take this or that politicians or political movement to task. That’s, after all, the first step of the screaming suit opinion-but-pretend crowd to find someone to blame “it” on. But what’s the point? Especially if looking ahead is the goal, that and understanding where the counter will start going up.
I can look back and recall the early 2000 boom was quite nice, and the 2008 recession was a monster. But what’s next? Where are we going?
Heck if I know. Various financial types are looking at their own map and talking about the coming massive recession. Others, from that same group, different tribe, are able to support that it’s nothing but good times ahead. People appear to be upset about a million different (and sometimes petty) things; and millions seem to be overjoyed with the hope for the future.
This goes on, one versus the other, these guys versus those guys. Up is down is up is up is not down is down and data just keeps rolling in, facts spewing off the machine, hard facts, pointing two directions at once.
And you stare at the map trying to figure out where the pin should land next and it’s hard to figure out ‘cause someone spilled a Pepsi on it when you weren’t looking. Like a rolling stone.
