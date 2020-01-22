40 to serve as 2020 Teen Court class

Van Buren, AR (72956)

Today

A wintry mix this morning will transition to mainly rain for the afternoon. High 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..

Tonight

Rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.