Elon Musk has become the face of renewable energy and space exploration. Musk and Bezos have been sparring over the privatization of going to space. The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, made big news last week when he was able to acquire the social media platform Twitter. The Twitter takeover cost Musk a mere $44 billion dollars. The economics of a transaction of that size is unimaginable. The mere existence of that magnitude of capital changing hands over a single platform is a testament to the important role social media plays in the public square.
Social media has had a prominent impact on the way we interact with one another and the way that the public sector communicates to the public. The pandemic only highlighted and in some cases even magnified the impact of social media. Social media has become one of the primary sources where people get their news, form or affirm their worldviews, and communicate with one another. The popularity and cost-effectiveness of the platforms made it a critical public service during the pandemic. NGOs, the public sector, and state and local governments utilize various platforms to relay quick messages to their communities. The efficiency and popularity of social media are not without their bad actors and negative impact.
One of the more concerning elements of social media is the way that it is targeted and organized to each user using a set of formulas and algorithms. What shows up on your feed is based on your viewing patterns, likes, searches, and purchases. It also uses information that you respond to as a way to make sure those are the messages that you see. What has been the downfall of the platforms is that they create echo chambers and we only see what reinforces our own personal worldviews. This eliminates the possibility that the user is exposed to something that challenges their personal worldview and is forced to reflect. It explains the defensive nature and emotional charge ignited when the user explained something contrary.
This among other things is one issue that Musk has promised to “clean up” about Twitter. He has promised to deliver a more open-ended algorithm that once proven successful will force other platforms to follow suit. Musk has also promised to remove ads, reduce spam accounts, and restore “free speech” on the platform. This based on his opinion that the platform has previously stifled free speech by removing some more controversial users. This theory along with the profit motive is what has brought some of Musk’s critics to the forefront.
In an article appearing in The Guardian, Musk is quoted as saying, “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.” (April 30, 2022) For the full exercise of speech and for this debate to be fruitful, Musk would further have to guarantee that all voices would equally be weighted. As is typical of most experiments on free speech, which proves to be a promise that is hard to deliver. Social media platforms thrive on likes and mentions favoring those users who receive the most attention. Musk has heralded his purchase on the premise of restoring free speech. That is to suggest that somehow it needs to restoring because at some point in time it was taken away. The rhetoric comes as a critical response to the platform’s removal of accounts previously. What remains to be seen is what “free speech” will mean under the direction of Elon Musk.
The use of Twitter by social media influencers, lawmakers, government officials, and other influential members of society makes it a very important place in the public square. It is no surprise that the concerns being raised with this acquisition are similar to the ones heard when a wealthy businessman takes control of a news media organization. It is an example of just how much control and influence capitalism still holds over the country. History has shown that capitalism, like free speech, does not work the same for everyone. I’ll save that for another column but the point applies. In the meantime, I am choosing to wait for this experiment to play out and still stay engaged on the platform, that’s the point of democracy, right?
The acquisition has created a space for questions about regulations, transparency requirements, and the ownership of social media platforms will be debated. These are critical questions that need to be raised as social media continues to drive so much of our ability to communicate.
