JONESBORO — George Jackson found himself trapped inside the Jonesboro Municipal Airport fire station when a tornado touched down Saturday afternoon.
“A lot of those real strong steel I-beams, they were just twisted,” Jackson, the airport manager, said. “I mean things that you would think couldn’t bend, they did.”
Jackson estimated that about half the airport’s facilities were severely damaged. Nine people had to be rescued from the buildings. A train on nearby tracks was also overturned, he said.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day declared a countywide disaster, and Mayor Harold Perrin imposed a 7 p.m. curfew, barring the general public from traveling city streets, unless absolutely necessary. The curfew will be in place again tonight. National Guard troops were being deployed to help secure the city.
At least six people in the city were injured Saturday, though none was believed to have been critical.
In addition to the airport, the tornado swept through several businesses and homes along South Caraway Road and Race Street, including Magic Touch and Gateway Tire and Service Center. Nearby, Cheddar’s, Lowe’s, Academy Sports, Ima’s Fashions and Ashley Furniture Store were also heavily damaged.
It moved northeast, taking out stores in The Mall at Turtle Creek, as well as nearby homes and businesses, including Ulta and Kirkland’s. The twister continued moving northeasterly, causing extensive damage to the Camfil APC industrial complex on Airport Road, in addition to the airport. It also damaged Gamble’s Furniture near the Farville curve.
The storm developed near southern Jackson County, producing a tornado that continued moving northeast and eventually continued to Jonesboro, said Jeff Hood, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in Little Rock.
“When the storm moved through Jonesboro a tornado was developing and strengthening rapidly through town,” Hood said.
Bill Campbell, spokesman for the City of Jonesboro, said damage was massive and couldn’t be totaled as of Saturday night.
Video from a Arkansas Department of Transportation camera on Interstate 555 showed the tornado drop down north of the interstate along Caraway Road. It quickly intensified as it moved northeasterly.
City officials were unable to accurately assess total damage Saturday night.
City Water and Light spokesman Kevan Inboden said several steel power lines along Caraway Road were knocked down. A major power substation near the Farville curve also sustained damage, affecting thousands of customers, including NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital. Inboden said power was quickly restored to the hospital. He estimated 10-15 percent of CWL’s customers were affected, though service was restored Saturday night to most.
The remaining outages may take multiple days to restore because of structural damage to CWL facilities. Utilities from around the state and even Missouri and Mississippi have offered assistance to complete the restoration process, and Inboden said CWL has also hired independent contractors to assist in the recovery.
More than 600 members of Craighead Electric Cooperative in areas surrounding Jonesboro remained without service as of 9 p.m. Another 87 were affected in Greene County, spokesman Monty Williams said. The storm toppled several transmission lines and damaged a substation near Farville, Williams said.
Inboden said Saturday night crews were continuing to assess damage to CWL facilities.
Williams said the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused many business closures, including the mall, may have saved lives.
Jackson, the airport manager, said the tornado picked up his pickup and carried it away.
“It was all so surreal,” he said. “I was in shock.”
