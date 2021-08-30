We begin life as helpless infants and can do nothing for ourselves.
With the care and teaching of wise, loving parents we grow into capable, responsible adults if we submit to their training and discipline; but if a child rebels, his whole life can be ruined. The same is true of one who becomes a child of God by the second birth. There is nurturing and teaching but chastening is a very important part of growing morally and spiritually. True children of God accept chastisement. “But if ye be without chastisement, whereof all are partakers, then are ye bastards, and not sons” (Hebrews 12:8).
“Now no chastening for the present seemeth to be joyous, but grievous: nevertheless, afterward it yieldeth the peaceable fruit of righteousness unto them which are exercised thereby” (Hebrews 12:11).
Correction grieves but produces character and peace inside a person. “A child left to himself bringeth his mother to shame” (Proverbs 29:15). A spoiled child is cheated out of learning life lessons that cause him to fare well and because he isn’t trained right, he may be socially shunned for bad behavior and lose other opportunities. Allowing him to bully a younger sibling hurts both of them but in different ways. He cries when Dad says “no” but matures by a wise father’s decisions. If you love your child, you teach, require and exemplify behavior that benefits him.
That’s what our Father God does for His children and we “grow up” (Ephesians 4:15) in Christ and become more like Him. We must learn our lessons. Love and serve others in the unity of the faith. Forgive even when you’ve been wronged. Deny self (Matthew 16:24) and carry the cross of Jesus on the journey that leads to eternal life. “Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him” (1 John 2:15). Children of God are in the world but not compatible with it. Gold tried by fire comes out pure. Silver is more valuable after the refining.
The nation of Judah was purified of idolatry by the Babylonian captivity. The Father’s love was tough but He didn’t leave them in bondage. “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end” (Jeremiah 29:11). The chastening our Father sends or allows is for our purifying and we will realize its full benefit in eternity. It causes us to pray and He hears. We seek Him with the whole heart and that’s when we find Him. It’s either weep now and laugh later (Luke 6:21) or choose the ungodly life of a world that hates Christ and experience indescribable grief and death in eternity. Appreciate His discipline. It comes with love and eternal life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.