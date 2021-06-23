CLINTON — A traffic radar clocking at car at 70 in a 45 mph zone resulted in a stolen car being recovered by Clinton Police in a June 15 incident.
According to the police report, an officer was on traffic patrol south of town running radar at 4:50 a.m. A car passed doing 70 mph, moving south. The officer pulled out after the car which did not pull over until past Choctaw, per the report.
The driver told the officer that he did not pull over sooner because “… he wasn’t used to just blue lights” and expected a mix or red and blue lights if he was being signaled by a police car. The officer asked the driver, Leron M. Revan, 24, of Tulsa, Oklahoma for his driver’s license as well as the car’s registration and insurance information. Revan told the officer he did not have the information, only a picture of his driver’s license on his phone.
The officer was then notified by Van Buren County Sheriff’s office that the car, a 2017 Hyundai, was stolen. The officer had Revan step from the car, along with Revan’s passenger, Gavin R. Schimff, 25, of St. Louis, Missouri. The pair were detained and the car searched. In the course of the search the officer, assisted by two deputies from the sheriff’s office, found four syringes, a small bag of a “white powdery substance, a second small bad with the “crystal like substance” within, three pink pills and a spoon “with residue on it.” Officers also found an Apple laptop bag which came back as stolen, per the report.
The car was impounded, with Revan and Schimff taken to jail. Per online records, Schimff remains in custody in the Van Buren County Detention Center on $5,000 bond. Revan, who had been held on $10,000 bond, is listed as released from the detention center.
