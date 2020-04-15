Arrests were made April 6, with charges pending, after a Clinton Police officer had to swerve to miss a car coming at him.
Per the affidavit filed with the prosecutor, the officer was on Highway 95 East when a westbound car “... crossed the centerline in front of me causing me to swerve onto the fog line.” The officer made a u-turn and caught up with the car, a Dodge sedan, and pulled it over.
Two people were in the car, a woman, driving, and her male passenger. Both, the officer reported in the affidavit, “appeared to be nervous and the male was digging in his groin area.”
The time of the traffic stop was not given, only the date. The suspects, since charges have yet to be filed, will not be named in this reporting.
The officer also noted smelling marijuana coming from the car as he spoke with the pair, both of whom handed over their IDs.
The officer called the names in, then had the woman step back to his patrol car. She told the officer she did use marijuana but “could not remember” the last time any had been smoked in her car. She agreed to let the officer search the car. The officer asked the woman about the man traveling with her and how well she knew him. At this, the officer reported, the woman became noticeably nervous.
The officer asked why she was getting nervous and she replied to the officer “she did not know what her passenger had on him,” per the report. She admitted the man used methamphetamine. To further questioning, she admitted she had a methamphetamine pipe in her car (called a “donk,” per the report).
When the driver emptied her pockets at the officer’s request, she pulled out a small baggie with a “crystalline residue.” She told the officer that it was marijuana that had crystallized. The officer replied he did not think that was possible
After this the passenger was searched, and again a small bag of methamphetamine-like crystalline substance was found, as well as a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine.
The officer searched the driver’s purse and found additional drug residue and paraphernalia.
All of this was taken as evidence.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the pair were not taken to jail. An affidavit, however, has been filed with the county prosecutor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.