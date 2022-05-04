CLINTON — A South Carolina man is currently held in the Van Buren County Detention Center of a $250,000 bond when a late-March traffic stop resulted in six felony charges.
Held in connection is Kevin Lamar Vanderhorst, 45, of Pawleys Island, South Carolina. The bond was assigned after his initial court appearance.
According to the affidavit filed in the case, a Van Buren County deputy was on patrol on Highway 65 just before midnight March 27 when he spotted a car with a license plate light which was not working. As the officer watched, the car swerved, almost hitting the curb. The deputy pulled the car over near the H Street intersection in Clinton where they pulled into a parking lot.
The officer reported smelling marijuana as he asked the driver, Vanderhorst, for his license, registration and proof of insurance, which was turned over to the deputy. The deputy had Vanderhorst step from the car, and in conversation the man admitted he had smoked marijuana and had additional marijuana inside the car.
Vanderhorst then admitted that, along with marijuana he had a small bottle with “...4 or 5 ecstasy pills” inside the car, per the report. The officer put Vanderhorst in handcuffs and in the back of his patrol car, then searched Vanderhorst’s car.
There the officer reported finding: 60 grams of a “green vegetable substance of suspected marijuana,” 64 grams of “THC gummies,” approximately 31 ecstasy pills, “3 grams of an off white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine,” as well as a half-empty bottle of vodka and a .38 caliber derringer, both chambers loaded. The officer also found scales and supplies and “multiple prescription pill bottles full of misc. pills and capsules” with Vanderhorst’s name on them, some dating back as far as 2018, per the report.
The officer had the car towed to impound, and Vanderhorst was taken to the county detention center.
A detective’s note on the report states Vanderhorst “has previous convictions” for possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, as well as “possession with intent.”
Per online court records, Vanderhorst is charged with six felonies, including drug possession, possession with intent to distribute and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm.
