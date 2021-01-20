CLINTON — A Jan. 11 traffic stop resulted in the arrest and charges against a Pearcy, Arkansas woman for methamphetamine possession, according to a Jan. 13 Clinton Police report.
Arrested was Jennifer Ann Henslee, 49 of Pearcy, Arkansas, charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. She was not taken into custody due to COVID-19 restrictions at the county detention center, per the report.
The officer stated he was patrolling Highway 65 South when a red Pontiac passed with a headlight not working. The officer turned and pulled the car over.
The driver, who the officer characterized as “extremely nervous” in the report, turned over her information. A check showed the driver, Henslee, the only person in the car, was on probation for methamphetamine possession after a March 2020 arrest.
Henslee told the officer she had not used methamphetamine since 2020 and agreed to let the officer search her car. During the search a small black bag was found on the driver’s floorboard. Inside the bag was several glass pipes “with residue,” per the report, and Henslee was taken into custody. A further search revealed a second bag under the driver’s seat, in it another glass pipe with residue and what appeared to be a D-sized battery. The officer examined the batter and found its top unscrewed. He unscrewed the top and found inside a crystalline substance, likely methamphetamine.
Henslee was taken to the Van Buren County Detention Center, fingerprinted and then released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.