The state treasury earned $17.54 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2022, which ran from January through March, Treasurer of State Dennis Milligan told the state Board of Finance on Thursday. The amount earned is nearly double the $9 million earned during the same quarter one year ago.
“That brings the total amount earned during my administration to $474.1 million,” Milligan said. The state has an investment portfolio of roughly $6 billion.
Most of the revenue earned came from the state’s long-term portfolio, which is made up mostly of mortgage-backed and government securities. That portfolio, boosted by higher yields and longer bond durations, earned $16.5 million for the quarter.
“One component of our strategy is to stagger the durations of the bonds we purchase in order to promote continual income within the portfolio,” Milligan told the board.
The state’s short-term portfolio, which is made up mostly of commercial paper and demand and money market accounts, earned $942,824.
“This portion of our portfolio is heavily dependent upon federal interest rates, which have been near zero since March of 2020. We’re hopeful that as rates begin to rise our short-term portfolio will start to see increased receipts,” Milligan said.
Although the labor market remained strong during the quarter and the Fed began its plan to increase interest rates, the market remained volatile.
“There are several positive economic conditions that would encourage the market to stabilize, such as steady job growth and low unemployment rates. However, with soaring inflation and the war in Ukraine, investors are being cautious,” Milligan said. “Meanwhile, our strategy is to continue maintaining stability within the portfolio and build upon the solid foundation we’ve developed for the treasury.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.