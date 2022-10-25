The second annual Trick or Treat Charity Costume Walk and barbecue cook-off was held Saturday at the Hart Center in Fairfield Bay.
The Charity Walk benefited local foster families in the community.
The barbecue cook-off featured five teams of cooks with a variety of meats and sauces, all of which were very yummy. There were numerous games and exhibits for the kids.
Of great interest was Pie In The Face featuring Sean Sikes and Don Blaylock, although it appeared that Blaylock may have avoided most of the mess.
The Trick or Treat Charity Costume Walk began at 5 p.m., and a good time was had by all.
“A big thank you to all of the volunteers and first responders who made the event possible. Join us again in 2023,” event organizers said.
