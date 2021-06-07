I was in fervent prayer for my brother seven years older than I. He was intelligent, witty, handsome, musically talented and more; but alcoholism had spoiled this very nice personality. God gave me one word: “triumph.” Time went on. I didn’t see it for a while.
He and I were close. He lived with my husband and me at times for short periods. There were times he approached the altar of Christ in church, once in a revival at our church and other times in Kansas City. He would do better and relapse.
He told me of walking the streets in Kansas City and looking into the bars, saying to himself, “If I had a little help, I could quit this drinking.” Help did come. One time he called me and asked me whether I thought a man could get saved in his sleep. He had the answer. He called the following day and affirmed that he’d been saved in his sleep. It was thrilling to me! The prayers in his heart went up to God while he slept. God knows the heart’s thoughts and intents.
Though he still struggled, Frank did better at the end of his life. We stayed in touch by phone while he spent his last days in a rest home. I would remind him to be ready to die and he assured me that he was and that if he sinned, he repented. When he was 77, he mentioned that seven is the number of perfection and that he might die that year. He did. He had a stroke and his daughters and grandchildren stood around his bed as he died, singing him home while his tears flowed. He had triumphed over that addiction that bound him so many years.
That victory is secured in Christ and in Him alone. We may not have the same problem that Frank did but we are all sinners. No matter what our sins are, our strengths and weaknesses, we can overcome sin and death only by Jesus. The graves that we decorate every year are temporary and will one day “burst wide open” by the resurrection power of Jesus. One day all the dead shall hear the voice of the Son of God and come forth to life or damnation (John 5:29). Our bodies die but we will have new ones that live forever with our conquering King.
On the cross Jesus won victory for my brother. For me. For you. “And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them [in Himself]” (Colossians 2:15). He has divided the spoils with believers (Isaiah 53:12). I’m enjoying the triumph!
