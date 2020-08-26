LITTLE ROCK — The National Weather Service, Little Rock, is sounding a cautionary note about a pair of storms due to hit the Gulf coast the first of this week.
One is Tropical Storm Laura due to hit the Louisiana/Texas coast in the later half of Wednesday. While a Tropical Storm during Monday’s report from the service, it is expected to be a Hurricane by the time it reaches shore. This is the storm expected to impact Arkansas.
The second storm, Hurricane Marco, is expected to reach southeast Louisiana on Monday. This storm, as the early-week predictions were being made, will travel west and is not expected to impact Arkansas.
As Laura tracks inland, it is expected to reach north-central Arkansas Friday morning, leading to heavy rainfall in southwest as it tracks into central Arkansas. The potential for isolated tornadoes exists along the storm’s front, the service states.
The service, in its Monday predication, stated that it was not clear if the storm would track more toward western Mississippi or eastern Oklahoma with, of course, Arkansas between those two possible tracks. As such, keeping an eye on updated forecasts is recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.