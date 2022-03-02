Advice from an unknown author: “People are often unreasonable illogical and self-centered, forgive them anyway. If you are kind, people may accuse you of selfish motives, be kind anyway. If you are successful, you will win some false friends and some selfish true enemies, succeed anyway. If you are honest and sincere, people may deceive you, be honest and sincere anyway. What you spend years building, someone could destroy overnight, build anyway. If you find serenity and happiness, they may be jealous, be happy anyway. The good you do today, people will often forget tomorrow, do good anyway. Give the world the best you have and it may never be enough, give them your best anyway.” This is just so profound that I had to share. Life can really knock you around sometimes. I check my personal Facebook pages at least once a day and there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t see someone struggling. Gratefully I also see some wonderful, worthwhile, and happy posts and this lifts my heart.
Part of my New Year’s resolution was to not scroll on by those posts where someone is reaching out for something. Many times it’s something as simple as a prayer request. It used to bother me when they would ask for an unspoken prayer request. Like really? How can I pray for you if I don’t know what I’m praying for? Then it dawned on me, they just need my kindness. I don’t really need to know why, it’s not about me. All they are asking is for me to show them a simple act of kindness, a few seconds of giving my time to pray for them. I type in my response that I am praying for them and I take a few moments and do just that. How simple! That simple act of kindness can be so important for someone.
On the other side of the coin you have someone who posts something happy, they share a moment with you. A few simple words of acknowledgment are all they are needing. They cared enough to share that moment with you so don’t they at least deserve a thumbs up?
I look for ways to show kindness every day and I appreciate receiving kindness and seeing others give kindness. I like when someone checks up on me. I like when I receive a quick text message or someone just checks in to see if I’m doing okay. Every single time someone has shown me kindness I appreciate them and try to set the same example by giving kindness in return. These simple little things can mean so much. I bet you can guess what my kindness challenge will be this week. If you guessed that I’m going to suggest that each day you take a few moments when you are scrolling through your Facebook page to like someone’s post, make a simple comment on their feed for them then you would be right. It costs nothing more than your time. We can’t know everything that person is going through or how much your few moments of time and kindness can mean to them, so do it anyway. Stay true to yourself, be a good person, follow your passion and always be kind one prayer at a time.
“Today you are you, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is youer than you,” Dr. Seuss.
