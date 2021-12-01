This past weekend the BMX Grand Nationals were held in Tulsa. I won’t bore you with the nuts-and-bolts of the affair, other than to clarify it is the end-of-season event for the sport. The official BMX season ends Dec. 15, and between now and then local tracks will still be racing as weather permits, but the big one, “The Grands,” is over.
BMX, if I’ve confused you, is “Bicycle Motocross.” The B is for bicycle, and the MX is for Motocross and I don’t know why but that’s what they call the motorcycles on dirt tracks: “Motocross” and they abbreviate it to MX. So bicycle plus MX and you get BMX.
BMX racing is done on what’s effectively a motocross track, but with bicycles. The dirt’s smoothed out more and the starting gate is on a small hill, but otherwise a motocross track. (I could go into details here, BMX racers, BMXers while I’m teaching slang, talk about tracks the way surfers talk about waves. Maybe a later column, maybe.) A typical single-lap race is about six to as many as eight people racing their bikes for a single lap on the track, usually more-or-less 1,000 feet long. A typical lap takes a typical racer about 35 seconds – then you have to stop and catch your breath.
It’s generally accepted that BMX started in the very early 70s as kids took bikes they fixed up with MX motorcycle handlebars and raced around in dirt fields. Contests were organized, and the thing just kept growing.
Nowadays, classes exist based upon the racer’s age, gender and the number of races they’ve won.
In Tulsa they had something like 960 individual races, called “motos” (another MX term). On the six-to-eight number that means a conservative 5,700 some-odd racers from all over the world. (Granted, it’s the United States national event, but BMX was invented in the U.S., its sanction in the largest and people come from all over the world to race in the largest BMX event in the world.) You race against others in your class, and if you win you races against winners in other motos from your class, and this keeps going until its all on class on the small hill. The winner of that event gets the biggest trophy.
Since races classes begin in the five-year-old-and-younger age group up to the 61-and-over its more than just racers clogging into the Tulsa Expo Center for the race. Families show up, and you have to book a room in Tulsa well in advance if you’re going to the thing.
I went for years, all as an adult beginning in my 40s. It’s always Thanksgiving weekend when The Grands are held. This has led to many, many, Thanksgiving meals off Styrofoam with a plastic fork. And for that matter more than a couple Thanksgiving dinners made up of sandwich meat and bread. It was part of the lifestyle: You want to be a hard-core BMXer you wind up at Grands over Thanksgiving, and if you’re hard core you make sacrifices (shop rag as a napkin).
It’s probably been eight or so years since I’ve been ending what I think is a 15 year streak of Grands attendance. Life, as they say, finally drew me away from the hardcore thing. Not complaining.
We had a great Thanksgiving. Wound up with a smoked turkey breast we got from 4H and it was amazing. Coupled with the fixin’s it was one of the better turkey-day meals. Plus, of course, hanging around with family, taking it easy: Watch sports, play guitar, read. Church Sunday, cleaned up and took a solo on a song I’d been working on, about thankfulness, go figure.
So much easier on me than a dusty weekend in a distant events center.
You get older, your priorities change. Seriously, that was an outstanding turkey breast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.