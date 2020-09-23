Turnovers plagued the Quitman Bulldogs on Friday in their 32-13 home loss to 3A Mountain View.
Quitman (1-2), who was back in action for the first time since a 34-6 loss to 3A Melbourne on Sept. 4, struggled to maintain possession despite moving the ball throughout.
The turnover bug showed up early for the Bulldogs as they drove into Yellowjacket (2-1) territory, but Quitman senior running back Hayden Martin coughed the ball up on the opening drive, leading to Mountain View to take over at its 30.
Faced with a fourth-down situation after Quitman forced a three-and-out, the Yellowjackets lined up to punt, but it turned out to be a fake as senior wide receiver J’Air Jackson ran 68 yards to the house, turning the fumble into six points.
Starting with good field position at their 40-yard line, the Bulldogs looked to answer Mountain View’s touchdown.
It looked like they would have their opportunity as they drove down to the Yellowjacket 35-yard line.
However, Quitman struggled to move the ball and were set up with a 4th-and-10 situation, but were bailed out by a pair of offside penalties that led to a first down.
On the next play, Bulldogs junior quarterback William Litton connected with sophomore tight end Logan Love for a 15-yard gain, setting up 10 yards out.
But, it was another turnover that stopped Quitman’s momentum as Litton lost control of the ball, leading to a Mountain View recovery.
The Bulldogs defense stepped up and didn’t allow any points off the turnover and it was time for Quitman to try again.
That opportunity failed as Quitman turned the ball over on downs after a holding penalty negated a completed pass.
The Yellowjackets struck quickly on their next drive, using four plays to get into the endzone from their own 29.
Junior quarterback Elijah Carlton took it himself for a 4-yard score, making it 12-0 after Mountain View failed to convert a two-point try on both touchdowns.
Luck again was against the Bulldogs as they turned the ball over on downs once again after a bad snap on 4th-and-1 at the Mountain View 2 caused Litton to put his knee on the ground to recover the loose ball.
Though backed up in their own endzone, it took two plays for the Yellowjackets to score on a beautifully thrown 94-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joseph Rentz to Jackson for a 20-0 lead after a made two-point conversion.
Quitman finally answered back after getting close in previous tries as Litton ran for a 1-yard quarterback keeper, making the score 20-7.
The Bulldog defense once again held Mountain View, so with short field and a chance to put more points on the board, Litton was intercepted close to the end of the first half.
The Yellowjackets couldn’t get anything going on the offensive end, so both teams entered halftime with the score still at 20-7.
Out of the break, Quitman forced a turnover on downs, but two plays later, senior quarterback Holden Martin was picked off, giving Mountain View short field.
Starting at the Bulldogs’ 28, the Yellowjackets capitalized on the interception as Jackson ran for an 11-yard score, making the game 26-7 after a failed two-point conversion attempt.
Quitman put together a long drive on its ensuing possession, which resulted in a 6-yard passing touchdown from Litton to senior wide receiver Landon Lumen, cutting the Mountain View lead in half after a missed PAT.
The Yellowjackets put the final score on the board on the ensuing possession when junior running back CJ Rose ran for a 3-yard score, making the final score 32-13.
Quitman had another opportunity to score, but Litton was once again intercepted.
The Bulldogs begin conference play Friday as they travel to Conway to take on the Conway Christian Eagles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.