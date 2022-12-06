‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the county,
The kids from Shop with a Cop were enjoying their bounty,
The businesses were open treating customers with care,
In the hopes that this season would make their shelves empty and bare.
The food banks were open hoping all would be fed,
No one goes hungry in our county they said.
With me in my Christmas dress and Sean with his tunes,
We filled up our tank and inhaled the fumes,
We choked and we coughed and paid up our tab,
Then headed to parties being grateful and glad.
Away we went ready to share and to laugh,
All our good fortune including being able to pay for the gas.
The friends we visited, the young and the old,
Had stories and memories of Christmasses long ago.
When what to our wondering eyes should appear,
But our county judge with a message to hear.
With a fast nod of welcome so friendly and quick,
I knew in a moment a comfy seat I should pick.
More rapid than expected his words he proclaimed,
All is well in the county with new businesses and residents we’ve gained.
Now Dale, now Richard, Now Linda and Terry,
On Lisa, on residents, on guests, and some guy named Larry.
To the new year we head and the new officials we send,
Best wishes, best wishes, to those on which we depend.
To protect and to lead us and give us their best,
With obstacles that might cause us a mess.
So behind them, we stand, working hand and hand,
With a giving heart and respect, now that’s really grand.
And then in a twinkling, I heard a bark and a woof,
Our fur babies joined us but their homes they went, poof!
As I worried and fretted about where they would go,
Down the hallway came Santa his face all a glow.
He had a look that I’d seen many times before,
He spoke and he prompted and spoke to us more,
A lecture he gave us on uniting together,
Regardless of why because together we’re better.
When times get really crazy, and things look dismal and bad,
Van Buren county makes us all smile and no one is sad.
Because giving to all, fur babies and more,
Is what we’re about when love’s at our core.
So today and tomorrow let your love show,
To all forms of life, to all that we know.
So until next week when I’ll share a story that’s new,
Be kind, be giving and it’s a good time for beef stew!
(OK, that last line was a little off, oh well, until next week thanks for reading.)
