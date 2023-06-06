The Twin Groves Neighborhood Economic Development Team is sponsoring a Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, June 19 at the Ozark Foothills African American Museum in Twin Groves.
The theme is “Step Back in Time / A Look at Our Ancestors, Our Music and Our Way of Life.” The program includes reenactments portraying some of the earliest known African-American settlers in the area. The public is invited to attend.
