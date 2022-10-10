Photographers and authors Sabine Schmidt and Don House are set to hold a book reading at the Twin Groves Public Library on Oct. 18, Library Director Trudy Smith said in a news release.
The reading, from Schmidt and House's new book "Remote Access: Small Public Libraries in Arkansas," will also include a display of a collection of images in the book. The Twin Groves Library, first photographed by Schmidt and House over three years ago, is featured in the book.
The book showcases both photographers' abilities in different ways. Schmidt focused on landscapes and the communities surrounding the 21 libraries they visited over three years.
"These aren't postcard images," Schmidt said, per the news release. "I try to capture the feel of the community [and] what a visitor might see the first time. Through photographs of the architecture of the homes and businesses - both in use and abandoned - I present an honest portrayal of a town and region."
House, on the other hand, set up inside the library and photographed people as they visited.
"I am first and foremost a portrait photographer," House said. "I try to record the essence, the character and personality of the person on my canvas."
Essays accompany the photographs. Like with the different focuses each one took as a photographer, they also took different routes as writers. Schmidt remained focus on the history and culture of each community in her writing, while House writes on his personal interactions with the people who came into the library.
The Oct. 18 event will start at 1 p.m. In addition to the reading and photography display, Schmidt and House will discuss their experiences working on the book and sign copies of it, per the news release. Twin Groves Public Library is one of nine libraries Schmidt and House photographed that they are returning to in their book tour.
