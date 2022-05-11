LITTLE ROCK—A Little Rock man’s involvement in two separate drug conspiracies will end with him spending 18 years in federal prison. Desmond Kelley, aka “Trell,” 28, was sentenced May 4 to 151 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, with that sentence to run consecutive to a 65-month sentence he recently received for being involved in a heroin distribution conspiracy. United States District Judge Brian S. Miller handed down the sentence.
In May 2017, Kelley was named in a 33-defendant indictment that charged him with conspiracy to distribute heroin, distribution of heroin, and use of a telephone to facilitate a drug trafficking crime. In that case, Kelley worked with Aaron “Black” Clark to distribute heroin in Little Rock. In 2016 and 2017, Clark supplied Kelley with multiple ounces of heroin at a time, which Kelley then resold.
The FBI arrested Kelley in that case on May 31, 2017, and Kelley was released on pretrial bond on January 30, 2018. At that point, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) developed evidence that Kelley immediately went back to selling drugs, including both heroin and fentanyl, to a new group of people. This time, Kelley was at the top of the 17-defendant conspiracy and supplied significant amounts of fentanyl to multiple people who were also indicted.
Kelley was then indicted for the second time and arrested by the DEA on October 15, 2019, and this time charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. The next day, Kelley pleaded guilty conspiracy to distribute between 400-700 grams of heroin in the 2017 case. Kelley received a 65-month sentence from United States District Judge James M. Moody, Jr., on October 13, 2020. On February 1, 2021, Kelley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute between 1.2 and 4 kilograms of fentanyl in the 2019 case.
In addition to the prison sentence, which totals 216 months combined, Judge Miller sentenced Kelley to five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
The 2017 case was investigated by the FBI’s Met Rock Task Force, in coordination with the LRPD and NLRPD, and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Benecia Moore. The 2019 case was investigated by the DEA, in coordination with the LRPD and NLRPD, and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Chris Givens.
