”A relationship means you come together to make each other better. It’s not all about you, and it’s not all about them. It’s all about relationships. Support them in their dream/vision just as much as you would expect them to support you. Make each other better. Challenge each other to go beyond average. Pull out the greatness from within each other. Make sure they can find their biggest fan in you, and you can find yours in them.” – Trent Shelton
I am so much stronger and more successful with my husband by my side. I hope he feels the same about me. I’m not the only person who can claim this. Two of my recent hires have husbands who are a lot like mine. They have a job to do and already many times I have seen their husbands show up and help them with whatever it is that they have going on. They are a team. They build each other up. They help ease the load of responsibilities. They are partners in every sense of the word and it’s a beautiful thing to see.
When you witness partners being supportive in the work environment the results are that the work is never a chore. The work is something that is enjoyed and not a burden. It supports the community, offers opportunities for new friendships, and provides the support mechanism needed to be successful.
Do you have someone who invests in you, wants to see you win, supports your vision, and motivates you to be a better person? Your kindness challenge this week is to recognize this person and acknowledge the importance they have in your day-to-day life. Share with them, your appreciation and ask them if you are reciprocating the same feelings.
Part of a good and successful relationship is making sure that there is the same about of taking as there is giving. Giving to your partner should never be a chore, it should be a pleasure and something that you both look forward to doing with and for each other every day. It warms my heart when I see couples believing and supporting each other no matter what it is they are doing. Never give up on someone just because a situation is not ideal. True teamwork can make even the biggest challenges seem like small potatoes. There are no perfect relationships. What makes it close to perfect is to never give up.
Nid Wami once said, “A true life partner will hold your hand, will support you, will encourage you, and most importantly they will always be standing with you.” I just now realized that when I hired these two ladies I actually got a much better deal, I got a two-for-one! In this case four-for-two. I hope you have this type of supportive relationship in your life. If not then seek it, don’t settle, you deserve all the good that life has to offer, give and you shall receive.
