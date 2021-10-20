It was a good weekend. Music, as I’ve pointed out here in the past, is a hobby and I had a chance to practice my hobby quite a bit last weekend.
I play with a group in Conway, generally in nursing homes, and we rehearsed Friday night for a Saturday morning performance. I played the banjo, which I could go on at some length about as an underappreciated instrument (watch this space) and sang, so sure, big fun. Six of us play together, so we take turns leading a song, gospel and old-school country songs mostly.
Then up to Clinton where, with my friend Sheryl Puckett, we performed at a Christian music event in the city park. This was on guitar (12 string, not that it matters) for about an hour. Sunday up to Botkinburg and playing in the Foursquare church there, as I’ve been doing for over four years now, here with a choir. Sheryl and I also do a couple stand-alone songs there. Her and I rehearse a lot, in fact Wednesday we spent time getting ready for the Saturday thing.
Which is to say this past weekend I played a lot of music, which is good as it’s a hobby I enjoy.
Guitar and banjo both originate in the need to keep rhythm with a song. You know, the rhythm, the beat, the “1, 2, 3, 4” of a song. All songs, all music, has a beat, a core pulse that works as its frame. When you tap your foot or clap your hands you’re doing it to the rhythm.
I like being a newspaper man; I like being the editor of a small weekly paper in a rural county.
I came to this role later in life, a true leap of faith after a career pursuing more lucrative ends. I wanted to be a newspaper man, had wanted to be a newspaper man for a very long time, and finally, the years creeping up on me, I made the leap. They needed an editor in Van Buren County and I took the job over five years ago.
The newspaper game has changed a lot in just those years. I won’t bore you with the details, suffice to say fewer people read newspapers now than have in the past. Still, for me out here, it’s plenty to do.
I talk to people. At this point I go through a lot of doors to talk to people in their offices. Often these people have government roles somewhere in the community, and I dig in and find out what’s going on, what’s new, what is there to talk about. This, as much as the writing, is what I like about the job, not just the digging in, and sure that’s great, but the conversations. Relationships develop from those conversations, and that’s a side, extra, benefit.
But it’s not just people in offices, it’s all sorts of people, people behind counters, people here, people there, always, regardless of who it is, starting with, “What’s going on?” and waiting to hear the answer.
The experience, the moving around, the questions, the answers, has a rhythm, a, on the whole, steady beat, a “1, 2, 3, 4” as lives and society come to terms with each other, the pulse of a community. Sometimes its gospel, sometimes it’s old-school country, sometimes it’s something more adventurous.
Keeping up with the news is a good vocation for a musical hobbyist. You got to keep up with the beat, the pulse, the rhythm.
