LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law announces its first-year students entering law school for the 2020-21 school year.
Local students who have entered Bowen Law School include:
Hunter Hall of Clinton
Austin Powell of Shirley
The UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law provides a high quality legal education that equips students with the knowledge, skills, and ethical concepts to not only function as competent attorneys, public officials, business persons, and other professionals, but also to think critically about the efficacy of the law and legal institutions and to work for their improvement.
With about 10,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas’ capital city.
